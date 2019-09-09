CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services Department is stepping up to bring attention to Suicide Prevention Month by partnering with the Corpus Christi Vet Center to put on a special animal adoption event called Pets for Vets.

The event is geared toward helping area military veterans.

You have probably heard the number 22 associated with veterans before. It's the number of veterans who commit suicide every single day in the U.S.

In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the Corpus Christi Vet Center and Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services are partnering to host an event aimed at helping veterans. Veterans that visit Animal Care Services on Holly Road on Sept. 20 will be partnered up with adoptable pets for an adoption fee of $22.

A number of resources will also be on hand that veterans can take advantage of.

The event will run from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Animal Care Services at 2626 Holly Road.

The $22 adoption fee will include spaying or neutering, tags, and shots.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: