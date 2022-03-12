Pets take photos with Santa in 'Paws for Claus' event

The event was free to attend; however, Herman and Herman Law offices asked the community to donate pet supplies for local animal shelters.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Furry friends with paws had a fun opportunity to snap a picture with Santa Claus.

The picture opportunity took place at The Gulf Coast Humane Society. The event was free to anyone who wanted to take a pet.

In exchange, Herman and Herman Law offices asked the community to donate pet supplies for local animal shelters.

The Director of marketing and development Jackie Mcollough told 3NEWS that the donations always go a long way for pets in need. "Any donation big or small is very helpful a lot of our pet food goes to help people in the community that are needing assistance, blankets and toys things like that are really great for our shelter dogs that need the extra love." She explained.

The non-profit animal shelter is planning their very 1st elf-on the shelf scavenger hunt. All you have to do is show up to the building, find the elf on the shelf, post it on social media and you'll be entered for some fun prizes.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.