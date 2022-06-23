Phillips 66 donates $12K to San Patricio County Sheriff's Department for explosive-detecting K9

The 2-year-old German Shepherd replaces a retired Lab who served the department for several years.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A large donation by Phillips 66 helped the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office purchase a new explosive-detecting K9 officer.

Phillips 66 donated $12,000 to the department specifically for the 2-year-old German Shepherd, named Roky, who is trained in explosive detection. Roky replaces Bak, the retired Lab who served the department for many years.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a social media post that these animals do "an amazing job finding weapons, shell casings, explosive materials and much more."

A big shout-out to Phillips 66 for helping purchase the K9 and we hope Roky enjoys her new position as a San Patricio County officer!

