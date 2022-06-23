Phillips 66 donates $12K to San Patricio County Sheriff's Department for explosive-detecting K9

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A large donation by Phillips 66 helped the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office purchase a new explosive-detecting K9 officer.
Phillips 66 donated $12,000 to the department specifically for the 2-year-old German Shepherd, named Roky, who is trained in explosive detection. Roky replaces Bak, the retired Lab who served the department for many years.
Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a social media post that these animals do "an amazing job finding weapons, shell casings, explosive materials and much more."
A big shout-out to Phillips 66 for helping purchase the K9 and we hope Roky enjoys her new position as a San Patricio County officer!
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Refugio County issues ban on aerial fireworks
- Brooks County sees high case of migrant deaths as result of intense heat conditions, 48 bodies recovered so far
- 14 migrants rescued from train car near Robstown, officials say
- Environmental concerns addressed over Bob Hall Pier demolition during sea turtle nesting season
- COVID-19 vaccinations now available for kids as young as 6 months. Here's what parents need to know
- DA's motion to withdraw execution date for John Henry Ramirez denied
- Will electric vehicles cause strain on the Texas power grid? Transportation experts say no
- Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.