Phone scammers aiming to steal stimulus checks, Better Business Bureau reports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Better Business Bureau has put out a warning to be wary of phone scams aimed at stealing your federal stimulus check.

More than 2,000 Texans reported scam calls last year, which the BBB said represents only a fraction of the actual calls made. With stimulus checks now arriving in the mail, it gives scammers the opportunity to scare recipients into thinking they might not get their checks unless they verify important information.

Katie Galan with the BBB said 112 complaints were reported in the Corpus Christi area last year and most of those were phone scams. Of those, many were fake calls saying they were from Social Security.

"Some of these calls say, 'You need to act right away, you need to call us back so that we can verify your information to make sure that you get your check really quickly,' or something like that, or they can tell you, 'If you pay a small fee we can expedite your check to you,'" Galan said. "None of these things are real."

Galan said no government agency will call you on the phone, and you should never give a caller any personal information. She added that Texans lost an average of $6,000 each through phone scammers last year.