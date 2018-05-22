The sheriff's office in Kleberg County is warning residents Monday to be on the alert after multiple reports of phone scammers over the last week.

According to Sheriff's Deputies, the caller typically begins by claiming a family member or loved one has been kidnapped and is in imminent danger. The caller then asks the relative to pay a ransom or else.

If you live in Kleberg County and receive a call, you are told to report it to the sheriff's office at 361-595-8500.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII