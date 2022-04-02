Phones down in Aransas Pass, 911 calls being diverted to Portland police

Aransas Pass police said that if you have an emergency, call 911 and give your report to Portland police. That information will be relayed to them.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass residents were left without phone service Friday after a major fiberoptic line was cut by mistake, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

That disruption in service resulted in a citywide phone outage that includes the police department, City Hall and the Public Works Department. That means police are unable to receive non-emergency phone calls, and 911 calls are being diverted to the Portland Police Department.

Aransas Pass police said that if you have an emergency, call 911 and give your report to Portland police just as you would with Aransas Pass police and that information will be relayed.

Police said they hope service is restored later Friday evening.

