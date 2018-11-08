CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Big, bright and bold; this is how K-Space Contemporary described their newest mural in downtown Corpus Christi. The work was painted by students and instructors throughout the summer.

The mural, Alebrijes de Corpus Christi, was designed by Sandra Gonzalez and Katherine Holmes. According to the K-Space description of the mural, the colors were utilized to create a tile design which originates from the folk art sculptures of Oaxaca.

The mural can be seen on the outside wall of Dos Camales off of North Water Street in Downtown Corpus Christi.

This is the sixteenth mural created by K-Space Contemporary. It was painted by 60 students ages 13-17 years old.

