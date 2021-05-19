x
PHOTOS: Here's a galley of viewer submitted photos from the flooding across the Coastal Bend

We've complied a gallery of some photos the community sent into us online.
Credit: Iris Rios-Guajardo

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Coastal Bend experienced some major flooding across the area this week. Numerous rain showers and storms flooded the streets, streams, rivers and more.

We've complied a gallery of some of the photos the community sent into us online. Be sure to follow us on all our social media platforms to submit your photos and videos. 

Due to the amount of rain, there are multiple road closures. Click here for a list.

GALLERY: Viewer submitted photos from the flooding across the Coastal Bend

Noreene Ellen Baldeschwiler Almager

RELATED: Numerous showers and storms will raise flooding concerns Wednesday

