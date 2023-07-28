Photoshopped golf cart sparks viral trend, community support in Beeville

Turns out, the trend all started from one simple question.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A photoshopped golf cart has become the buzz of Beeville as it is showing up online outside of businesses, inside churches, and on ballfields.

”It’s really turned into a very positive community outpouring of support, and truly, the fun thing is that it has increased business from the restaurant where it started.” Beeville City Manager John Benson.

The golf cart has been making it way through the City of Beeville in more ways than one. Multiple residents have taken to social media to hop on the popular trend.

😝The famous Beeville Golf Cart has made its way to your local Beeville Walmart! And it wanted to take our associates... Posted by Walmart Beeville on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Word gets around about as well as this golf cart does! Who doesn’t want to try the best burgers in Beeville?! ... Posted by The Dinner Belle on Thursday, July 27, 2023

The famous Beeville golf cart just rolled in to see about trading for a street-legal vehicle! 🤣🚗⛽️ #famousgolfcart #allthingsbeeville Posted by Superior Auto Sales, Inc on Friday, July 28, 2023

Turns out the trend all started from a simple question. An anonymous social media used was wondering how a city golf cart ended up outside Scores Bar and Grill.

"That night we shared it on our Facebook page. It was just insane how many people showed support, and not just for this business. Then the following day, that golf cart ended up everywhere,” said Scores Bar and Grill's Val Jones.



The post raised questions whether the golf cart was city property and who owned the vehicle. 3NEWS spoke with John C. Beasley Golf Course Superintendent Alan Phillips, who also owners the golf cart. He said he uses the vehicle for a number of purposes.

”Yes, this is my personal golf cart. And yes, I do drive it back-and-forth to work, but I use it for going out on the golf course because I’m also the course superintendent," he said.



Phillips is also a golfing pro who said that back in the day, he was one stroke away from qualifying for the U.S. Open, but now he’s back in the spotlight because of his viral golf cart.

"To be real honest, I’ve been under the weather the last couple of days. So, I haven’t been able to go out and enjoy my fame," he said.

Phillip said he’ll enjoy his viral fame and continue to wonder where his golf cart photo will show up next.

