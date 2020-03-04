VICTORIA, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital has announced that a physician at their Quick Care-Victoria after-hours clinic has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the physician was tested for the virus after having contact with a COVID-19 positive patient at another facility. However, the physician is asymptomatic.

During their last shift, the physician worked with two patients and two other team members. All were wearing masks during that contact, including the patients' parents, according to Driscoll officials. The masks serve to protect from contagious droplets.

Officials said the patients' families and employees were notified by the hospital, and that they are considered at low risk for acquiring the virus since all were wearing masks. They have been told to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: