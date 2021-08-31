Freestanding ERs help take pressure off overwhelmed hospitals

The work they're doing is making a difference and helping to save lives during the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of our private emergency care facilities around town are serving as hospitals during the COVID surge. They're taking patients who need emergency care but can't get into a hospital because of a lack of bed space.

Dr. Lonnie Schwartlic is the Chief Medical Officer for Physicians Premier. He said since the pandemic, his facility has been allowed to handle patients for as long as needed until a hospital bed can be found or a surgery can be scheduled.

Before COVID hit, they were only able to house patients for up to 23 hours.

"A lot of these patients should be in ICU and we are basically functioning as a full ER like we normally do but in addition we were actually functioning as small hospitals to help augment our hospitals," Dr. Schwartlic said.

He showed us around the facility. Much of the equipment they have is exactly the same as what you find in hospitals.

He said the level of care they are providing to people is having a big impact on not only patients here, but around the state.

"Physicians Premier has seen 131 of those admitted patients that have been in our facilities," he said. "So that averages about 30%. We have five sites here so if you look at the 200 freestanding emergency rooms out there in the state of Texas and figuring 30 is the average that they've treated -- that is 6,000 patients for this month alone."

Dr. Mary Dale Peterson is the executive vice president and COO of Driscoll Children's Health System. She welcomes these freestanding ERs stepping in to help out hospitals.

"Thank goodness they were able to do that because that saving peoples lives, even though it's not ideal care, it's not ideal for patients to be boarded in an emergency room department in the hallway, which is happening right now for one or maybe three days," Dr. Peterson said.

Dr. Schwirtlich said his facility has treated people for as long as 10 days before they were able to finally be admitted to a hospital or to have their surgery.