CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to an early morning accident Thursday that they said could have turned out a lot worse.

It was around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when police said the driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Greenwood and drove into the side of an 18-wheeler. Police said the driver did not see the big rig as it was leaving the Coca-Cola Bottling Company warehouse.

Thankfully, neither driver was hurt.

The driver of the pickup was cited for speeding.

Police said it could have been worse had there been a passenger in the pickup.

