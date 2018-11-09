Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students at Incarnate Word Academy spent Tuesday morning observing 9/11 on this 17th anniversary of that tragic day.

Elementary through high school students at IWA held a mass to remember all the people killed on Sept. 11, 2001. What added to the ceremony was a small piece of rubble from the Twin Towers that was on display.

"One of my teachers who's a nun, she says how when she's around it she says it's something sacred and something spiritual," IWA senior Nicholas Hein said.

"Honestly we need to remember it for those, to keep the memory of those that passed during it, alive," IWA junior Kelsi Wood said.

The mid-day mass also honored the memory of the Catholic nun who founded the Sisters of the Incarnate Word.

