CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A pig named Ms. Penny is helping the Flour Bluff Independent School District raise funds for some new laptop computers.

Students and teachers can donate money in honor of the school's principal or the campus director of security. Whoever had the most donations has to kiss Ms. Penny.

"It really means more opportunities for the students, and we may take some of these and make them available to students who don't have the ability to have one, where they can check one out if they don't have the technology at home," Principal James Crenshaw said. "So it means a lot to the kids."

Next week, whoever has the most money in their box will have to pucker up. School staffers are encouraging donations from students and the rest of the community. They are hoping to get at least 30 brand new laptops for the students.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII