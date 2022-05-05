Pig races see a return at Buc Days festival

The races will be starting every hour on the hour beginning at 5:20 p.m. on week nights and on the weekends they will start at noon with shows every two hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days has started off to the races, as the popular event had its opening day on Thursday.

Spectators will be able to see pig races as the event begins to unfold and will even be able to enjoy it in the comfort of air conditioned rooms.

The races will be starting every hour on the hour beginning at 5:20 p.m. on week nights and on the weekends they will start at noon with shows every two hours.

According to swine master Jared Hollenbeck, being able to take part in Buc Days is fulfillment enough.

"Because of the pandemic and the shutdown and everything we basically weren't able to come down here," Hollenbeck said. "But we're so excited to be back for this one."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.