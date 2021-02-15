'Treacherous conditions' | Icy roads lead to 10-car pile-up, more than 100 crashes across Houston

Road conditions will remain dangerous with the icy conditions from the historic winter storm affecting the entire state.

HOUSTON — Police and firefighters responded to a reported 10-car pile-up on the I-45 Gulf Freeway just south of downtown Sunday night.

This happened just after 10 p.m. heading north near Lockwood.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said for drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. Road conditions will remain dangerous with the icy conditions from the historic winter storm affecting the entire state.

No word on any injuries from the pile-up yet.

🚨10 car pile up on 45 south of downtown. @HoustonFire @houstonpolice on location. Avoid unnecessary travel



👉🏽 Road conditions will remain dangerous



👉🏽 Overpasses & bridges will be 1st to freeze and last to thaw — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) February 15, 2021

Not long after the news of the pile-up, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo reported that HPD was working 134 traffic crashes across the Houston roadways at about 10:30 p.m. That was an increase from the 60 active crashes he reported just two hours earlier.

134 traffic crashes working across @HoustonTX. Please avoid traveling until this severe weather event subsides. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 15, 2021

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported as of 9:30 p.m. that dispatchers had fielded calls for 19 icy roadways, 45 minor accidents and 10 major accidents.

Update: So far today, our dispatchers have fielded calls for 19 icy roadways, 45 minor accidents, and 10 major accidents. Roads are extremely dangerous, please stay where you are. #hounews #houwx pic.twitter.com/DQh1lHfI7w — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 15, 2021