Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School

600 pillowcases were delivered Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while.

One local organization is trying to help ease the pain.

In June, our chapter appealed to the other chapters across the country and asked that pillowcases be sent to San Antonio... Posted by Ryan's Case for Smiles - San Antonio Chapter on Thursday, August 11, 2022

The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.

