BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville police arrested two suspects after they received information that people were dealing drugs at a home off of North Avenue E.

According to the Beeville Police Department, the pills that were confiscated look like candy or vitamins, but they are ecstasy.

27-year-old Trey Worley and 31-year-old Helen Cantu were arrested on multiple charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

