BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville police arrested two suspects after they received information that people were dealing drugs at a home off of North Avenue E.
According to the Beeville Police Department, the pills that were confiscated look like candy or vitamins, but they are ecstasy.
27-year-old Trey Worley and 31-year-old Helen Cantu were arrested on multiple charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Second body found as authorities search the 'Bowl' south of Bob Hall Pier
- Search your neighborhood for sex offenders for a safe Halloween
- Rockport man dies in Aransas County Detention Facility, Texas Rangers investigating
- Jim Wells County deputies arrest man in possession of Xanax after disturbance call