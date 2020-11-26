Day of Thanks: Pilot lands plane without engine power in Brazos County

Authorities said they responded to a plane that was reported to be down in Brazos County. When they arrived, the pilot was okay and the plane was upright.

BRYAN, Texas — What a day of Thanksgiving. A pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Brazos County after his plane lost engine power, according to authorities.

The call for help came in around 11:45 a.m. The pilot landed the single-engine plane in a field on private property on the 7000 block of Wheelock Hall Road in Bryan. The pilot was not hurt and the plane landed upright.

Authorities said the pilot is actually an instructor who teaches budding pilots to do this exact landing. Again, what a day of Thanksgiving.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office, the Bryan Fire Department and other agencies assisted at the scene.