Pine Gulch Fire is now the 4th largest wildfire in Colorado history

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Pine Gulch Fire, which is burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, grew to 73,713 acres making the fourth-largest wildfire in Colorado history, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC).

The Pine Gulch Fire remains 7 percent contained as of Friday night.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team (IMT), with Dan Dallas as Incident Commander, assumed command of the Pine Gulch Fire at 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

The three largest fires in state history are the Hayman Fire from 2002 which burned 137,760 acres, the Spring Creek in 2018 which burned 108,045 acres and the High Park Fire of 2012 which burned 87,284 acres, the RMACC said.

Pine Gulch Fire operations on Friday will focus on monitoring, patrolling and improving previously constructed fire lines, as well as scouting additional options in anticipation of afternoon winds out of the northwest.

Burnout operations will take place only if fire behavior dictates, especially in areas closest to values at risk. Bulldozers and hand crews will continue to work the northern edge and along 204 Road on the east side.

The northwestern edge in Division E was the most active on Thursday, and crews will continue to work on securing the fire line and tying in to the Division K line that has been holding well along 204 Rd.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning July 31 about 18 miles north of Grand Junction.

UPDATE: More residences evacuated north of #PineGulchFire

Residents on CR204/Roan Creek Road, 211/Clear Creek Road, 207/Carr Creek Road & 209/Brush Creek Road have been evacuated, following the Pine Gulch Fire crossing County Road 202.

