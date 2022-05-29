A special pinning ceremony was held for Veterans at Whataburger Field

It was part of the Hooks' Blue Ghost weekend, and was a wonderful way for the community to show their support as local Veterans were honored.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club and Humana Healthcare teamed up to hold a special pinning ceremony for Veterans of the Vietnam War.

Sylvester Garcia, a Veteran himself, attended this event and spoke with 3NEWS. "Humana does this for all of the Veterans. Besides insurance, they care about everybody else," Garcia said.

The U.S. Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration Pin was established to honor Veterans of the Vietnam War, highlight their service, and thank them for their tremendous contribution to our country.

