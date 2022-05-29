A special pinning ceremony was held for Veterans at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club and Humana Healthcare teamed up to hold a special pinning ceremony for Veterans of the Vietnam War.
It was part of the Hooks' Blue Ghost weekend, and was a wonderful way for the community to show their support as local Veterans were honored.
Sylvester Garcia, a Veteran himself, attended this event and spoke with 3NEWS. "Humana does this for all of the Veterans. Besides insurance, they care about everybody else," Garcia said.
The U.S. Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration Pin was established to honor Veterans of the Vietnam War, highlight their service, and thank them for their tremendous contribution to our country.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Orange Grove HS, City of Alice to host blood drives to support Uvalde community
- Robstown ISD introduces new app to help prevent potential campus threats before they happen
- When to say no: Gun Shops do not have to sell you a gun if they don't want to
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD's 'Guardian Program' helping to deter possible threats
- 'Not a real solution': Gov. Abbott dismisses tougher gun laws following Uvalde shooting
- H-E-B donating $500,000 to Uvalde victims, launching donation campaign
- How to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting
- Uvalde in mourning after 21 people killed in elementary school attack
- As pain at the pump continues, the U.S. is exporting as much oil as it’s importing
- Receive a call about owing money for missing jury duty in Nueces County? It's a scam, officials say
- 4 suspects identified in Agua Dulce ISD break-in, arrests set to come
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.