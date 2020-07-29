PINS recovering from Hurricane Hanna destruction

Hurricane Hanna tossed debris up onto the shore and pushed picnic tables and other structures up into the dunes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The power of nature is what draws us to the beach, but right now, it's what's keeping us from enjoying much of it.

Hurricane Hanna dealt a heavy blow at the Padre Island National Seashore. It tossed debris up onto the shore and pushed picnic tables and other structures up into the dunes.

Charles Lassiter with PINS said clean up is going slowly to make sure they remove things that could be dangerous once beachgoers visit again.

"A lot of stuff has been broken up, a lot of exposed nails, things of that nature, so we just want to take a cursory look at some of the areas where we can't clean up and make sure that it's safe for people to go out on to the beach," Lassiter said.

Lassiter said crews will continue to survey and clean up the area and they hope to be open to the public again next week.

