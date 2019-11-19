CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man who was shot by police after he was seen wielding a large pipe and threatened officers with it in September was released from the hospital Friday and placed under arrest by the Corpus Christi Police Department, according to relatives.

It was the morning of Sept. 10 when police said a 24-year-old man confronted an officer with a large pipe in the 4500 block of Weber Road. He was shot several times and was hospitalized. He was released from the hospital Friday and is now facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The officer who shot the man, Senior Officer William Hobbs, was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting pending an investigation and has since been taken off administrative leave.

The 24-year-old man has already bonded out of the Nueces County Jail.

