City weather service update, and the importance of checking your pipes

City Manager Peter Zanoni wants residents to stay informed of how the city is reacting to the coldest temperatures it’s seen in months.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families try to stay warm, the city is reminding its residents that water crews are working around the clock this weekend to make sure everyone has a nice holiday weekend.

Today's press conference served as a weather service update for the community. The city's water department will be working through the night and Christmas to make sure there are no issues with the city's water.

“We want to encourage conservation and behavioral changes as the weather changes by the hour today and tomorrow,” Zanoni said.

The city has been monitoring the production and distribution of water.

“A lot of folks are probably doing the dripping process at their home to alleviate freezing pipes,"

As cold as it is now, these temperatures won't last long. Zanoni says to turn your faucets off when we're out of freezing temperatures.

“Eleven to 12 hour period where we won't be in a freezing condition, so that's a good time to turn off your faucets from dripping them to conserve water and save you money as well," Zanoni said.

Take a look at your property, your pipes may have a leak as they begin to thaw.

"The best thing to do is turn the water off at the meter, your point of entry," Zanoni said.

Director of water systems, Wesley Nebgen says checking on your outdoor plumbing areas is imperative.

The irrigation systems are extremely susceptible to these types of temperature swings,” Nebgen said. “So you need to check those pools, pool equipment, that's another one that we see a lot."

Calling a plumber during this holiday weekend, can be difficult. But the city has technicians who can help.

“We do not provide home plumbing service, on-site service,” Zanoni said. “But we can help you turn your device off, your water off, at the meter. So if you think you might have issues with your plumbing, I'd recommend getting try to get a plumber lined up either today or tomorrow, Monday or Tuesday."