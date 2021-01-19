Plan in place to administer COVID-19 vaccine to homebound elderly, Nueces County officials still awaiting adequate supply

"It isn't that we don't have the right means in Corpus Christi," Canales said. "It's that we don't have the right supply."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, more people are voicing their concerns for the homebound elderly who are in the Phase 1B category, but still haven't been able to receive the shot.

"I talked to at least 15 of my patients during the telephone visit and none of them were able to get the vaccine," said Dr. Salim Surani with Christus Spohn Health Systems. "They all are 70 plus."

Dr. Surani said getting the vaccines to those in the 1B category is proving to be more of a challenge.

"They're on oxygen, they can't be out there three and a half hours, or they're not computer savvy," Dr. Surani said. "They don't have a car. They rely on someone. So I think that's where the community has to come in."

Dr. Surani said while he understands Nueces County's recent mega vaccine clinics at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown are an efficient way to get more doses to more people, many of those in the vulnerable population are being left out.

"It's a matter of supply, the demand is so great," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

Canales said they are working to address the issue with the help of others in the community.

"We've talked about the opportunity that our firemen and paramedics have to actually go to people's homes that are homebound," Canales said.

Limited supply of the vaccine, however, continues to be the problem. Canales said they have a plan ready to go that would get the vaccine to those involved in programs like Meals on Wheels.

"It isn't that we don't have the right means in Corpus Christi," Canales said. "It's that we don't have the right supply."

Canales said the vaccination process involves providing medical workers that can monitor people for any adverse affects.

"Therefore the best places to do it are not church, they are medical clinics or medical supervised locations," Canales said.

Once the vaccines arrive to the Corpus Christi Fire Department, she said they will provide an update on how they will begin administering the shots to homebound elders.

"We just need those precious vaccines to come our way," Canales said.

