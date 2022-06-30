Plan on traveling this weekend? Here's how it could impact your wallet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you're flying or driving this Fourth of July weekend, it'll cost you.
Right now, gas prices per gallon in Texas are $4.25. This is the highest mark of all time heading into the Fourth of July.
In Corpus Christi, residents are seeing the average gas price of $4.21, so 3NEWS calculated the cost of your next weekend getaway.
A trip to Lake Corpus Christi could cost residents $14 if they travel by car, or $20 if they took a truck. Heading to San Antonio will be more, with the trip costing around $30 by car and $45 by truck.
A long-distance getaway will hurt your pocket even more. Take a look:
Galveston
- Miles Apart: 256 miles
- Car: $89.16
- Truck: $123.29
Lake Corpus Christi
- Miles Apart: 40 miles
- Car: $13.93
- Truck: $19.26
San Antonio
- Miles Apart: 143 miles
- Car: $32.39
- Truck: $44.79
South Padre Island
- Miles Apart: 184 miles
- Car: $64.08
- Truck: $88.61
San Marcos
- Miles Apart: 187 miles
- Car: $65.13
- Truck: $90.06
Bandera
- Miles Apart: 189 miles
- Car: $65.82
- Truck: $91.02
Houston
- Miles Apart: 213 miles
- Car: $74.18
- Truck: $102.58
Fredericksburg
- Miles Apart: 214 miles
- Car: $74.53
- Truck: $103.06
Austin
- Miles Apart: 217 miles
- Car: $75.57
- Truck: $104.51
