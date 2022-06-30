Plan on traveling this weekend? Here's how it could impact your wallet

x
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you're flying or driving this Fourth of July weekend, it'll cost you. 

Right now, gas prices per gallon in Texas are $4.25. This is the highest mark of all time heading into the Fourth of July. 

In Corpus Christi, residents are seeing the average gas price of $4.21, so 3NEWS calculated the cost of your next weekend getaway. 

A trip to Lake Corpus Christi could cost residents $14 if they travel by car, or $20 if they took a truck. Heading to San Antonio will be more, with the trip costing around $30 by car and $45 by truck.

A long-distance getaway will hurt your pocket even more. Take a look: 

Galveston

  • Miles Apart: 256 miles
  • Car: $89.16
  • Truck: $123.29

Lake Corpus Christi

  • Miles Apart: 40 miles
  • Car: $13.93
  • Truck: $19.26

San Antonio

  • Miles Apart: 143 miles
  • Car: $32.39
  • Truck: $44.79

South Padre Island

  • Miles Apart: 184 miles
  • Car: $64.08
  • Truck: $88.61

San Marcos

  • Miles Apart: 187 miles
  • Car: $65.13
  • Truck: $90.06

Bandera

  • Miles Apart: 189 miles
  • Car: $65.82
  • Truck: $91.02

Houston

  • Miles Apart: 213 miles
  • Car: $74.18
  • Truck: $102.58

Fredericksburg

  • Miles Apart: 214 miles
  • Car: $74.53
  • Truck: $103.06

Austin

  • Miles Apart: 217 miles
  • Car: $75.57
  • Truck: $104.51

