Plan on traveling this weekend? Here's how it could impact your wallet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you're flying or driving this Fourth of July weekend, it'll cost you.

Right now, gas prices per gallon in Texas are $4.25. This is the highest mark of all time heading into the Fourth of July.

In Corpus Christi, residents are seeing the average gas price of $4.21, so 3NEWS calculated the cost of your next weekend getaway.

A trip to Lake Corpus Christi could cost residents $14 if they travel by car, or $20 if they took a truck. Heading to San Antonio will be more, with the trip costing around $30 by car and $45 by truck.

A long-distance getaway will hurt your pocket even more. Take a look:

Galveston

Miles Apart: 256 miles

Car: $89.16

Truck: $123.29

Lake Corpus Christi

Miles Apart: 40 miles

Car: $13.93

Truck: $19.26

San Antonio

Miles Apart: 143 miles

Car: $32.39

Truck: $44.79

South Padre Island

Miles Apart: 184 miles

Car: $64.08

Truck: $88.61

San Marcos

Miles Apart: 187 miles

Car: $65.13

Truck: $90.06

Bandera

Miles Apart: 189 miles

Car: $65.82

Truck: $91.02

Houston

Miles Apart: 213 miles

Car: $74.18

Truck: $102.58

Fredericksburg

Miles Apart: 214 miles

Car: $74.53

Truck: $103.06

Austin

Miles Apart: 217 miles

Car: $75.57

Truck: $104.51

