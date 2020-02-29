CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A plan to step up safety and security along our beaches was unveiled today out on Padre Island.

Of course, Spring Break is fast approaching and once again we have a serious rip current threat.

Michael Gibson tells us what state and local leaders have planned.

Safety and security along our beaches are being stepped up in time for Spring Break.

Over the next few weeks, there will be tens of thousands of people on Padre Island celebrating their week off from school, and one of the biggest dangers faced by those folks are rip currents.

"We declare the Je' Sani Smith beach safety alert network," said Kiwana Denson.

Kiwana Denson, the mother of Je'Sani Smith who was a King High School senior and was swept away by a rip current along Whitecap Beach last April has vowed to take action.

Denson decided that she needed to do something to keep the same thing from happening to another family and created the Beach Safety Task Force.

Denson initiated a program to come up with ways to warn the public about rip currents and other aspects of beach safety.

"It just gave me strength and courage to press forward and say we have to do something about this. We have to educate again our beachgoers and make them aware," added Kiwana.

State and local officials met up at Bob Hall Pier to announce the stepped-up safety efforts.

One big change along our beaches will be the huge electronic TxDOT signs that will be used to warn people of the rip current danger each day.

"If we save one life, it will be worth it," said Todd Hunter.

The county and city are also working together to ensure that our beach safety plan will become a model for others to use.

"We now have lifeguards on the beach for the first time since 2002 on the county beaches, and again it's in conjunction with working with the City of Corpus Christi and I think that's worth noting," said Brent Chesney.

There are two of the TxDOT signs, and one will be placed on the JFK Causeway for drivers to see, and the other near the ferry entrance.

The county is also buying one of the signs to actually place on the beach so that everyone knows to look for the red flag indicating the dangers of the ocean.

