NAS-CC confirms two pilots hospitalized after plane crash in Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Alice Echo-News Journal is reporting a plane crash on County Road 308 off of Highway 359 in Orange Grove.

The US Navy is now investigating after we have learned that the jet is one of the Naval Air Stations. The plane crashed into some ranch lands in the Orange Grove area.

Officials on the scene stated that the two pilots were able to eject from the plane before it caught fire and crashed, according to the AENJ. The two have been taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

