Plane crashes on Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County, DPS says

So far no injuries have been reported, according to DPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small plane crashed in northwest Harris County late Sunday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when the plane crashed onto the Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Rd.

Details on the crash are still limited at this time, but according to audio obtained by KHOU 11, the pilot declared an emergency and reported losing engine power prior to attempting to land on the highway.

DPS said the pilot did not report any injuries. Officials are currently diverting all eastbound traffic on SH 99 near Tomball Stadium. Klein and Tomball fire crews are at the scene assisting with the crash.

KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this post when we get more information.

