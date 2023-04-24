Plane registered to company in Beeville crashes in La Porte

Officials said only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

The plane crash happened just before 9 a.m. Monday at the La Porte Municipal Airport, which is near Texas Independence Highway and Highway 146.

Details are currently limited, but officials said only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Records show the plane is a Maule MXT-7-180 and appears to be registered to a pipeline company based out of Beeville, Texas.

According to the flight track on Flightradar24, the plane took off at 8:45 a.m. and immediately attempted to circle back to land a minute later prior to the crash.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post when we get more information.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube