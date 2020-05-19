KINGSVILLE, Texas — About 1,280 American Electric Power Texas customers in the Kingsville area lost power late Tuesday morning during planned maintenance.

The maintenance began shortly after 11 a.m. According to AEP Texas' online outage map, they hope to have power restored around 2:30 p.m.

The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office reports that they are among those affected by the outage.

You can stay up to day with outages in your area using AEP Texas' online outage map here.

