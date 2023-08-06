Direct flights connecting Corpus Christi to Las Vegas, Denver delayed for now

CCIA Airport Director Kevin Smith said the airlines say that's because of a pilot shortage, so they can't bring those flights here yet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just a few months ago, airport officials were confident that one or perhaps two new airlines would be opening up at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

But now, we find out that's not going to be happening. However, there is another plan that they're working on.

CCIA Airport Director Kevin Smith told 3NEWS that flights to places like Las Vegas and Denver aren't going to happen this summer. He said the airlines say that's because of a pilot shortage, so they can't bring those flights here yet—perhaps next year.

Smith says, in the meantime, he's set to meet with one airline that may be ready to make a deal now.

"There is a new carrier that is starting to move out of Florida called Silver Airways, and they just opened up in New Orleans. I’m going to be meeting with them on Monday to talk about a possible Corpus to New Orleans, New Orleans to Florida route," he said.

Smith also revealed that he's working with other airlines to establish direct flights from Corpus Christi to San Antonio and Austin.

"The drive market between San Antonio, Austin and Corpus is huge. There’s like 4,000 cars a day. We are pitching that to the airlines, some of the smaller carriers who can do flights to San Antonio and Austin, flights that would end up being two or three in a day," he said.

Renee Cunningham, a frequent flyer who was catching a flight out of town, says those direct flights would be great if the price is right.

"A lot of people are still driving to the other cities for the cheaper flights. If they can get flights here that are cheaper and save money, I think it will bring more people to the airlines instead of driving out of town," she said.

Smith said that one of those deals will come through at the end of the summer.

"We are very hopeful to have an announcement sometime between August and September," he said.

That announcement could be that flights between Monterrey and Corpus Christi will begin. That was supposed to have already happened, but airlines in Mexico have been unable to add any new flights to the United States because they haven't met FAA safety standards.

The situation could be resolved by the fall. Smith says that would be great news because he's been in talks with an airline there that's ready to do business at the airport.

