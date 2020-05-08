Plans for a new Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office moving forward

The vote by County Commissioners will allow staff to proceed with negotiations for a final contract with the Smith Group out of Arizona.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward with plans to explore building a new medical examiner's office. Commissioners approved a motion to consider a national firm that is said to specialize in designing those types of buildings.

"I think the Smith Group has proven to be experts in the field and this selection will allow us to begin the process," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

Yesterday, we told you about the dilemma the medical examiners and staff are facing. County leaders said when the office was built back in 1995, the County's population growth wasn't taken into account. As a result, you have a large staff in a tiny building and they are handling more cases.

"It's needed and serves 19 counties, so it's a regional facility," Canales said.

We caught up with Commissioners Carolyn Vaughn and Brent Chesney who toured the facility. They said they recognize the need for a new building.

"There is no doubt, I believe we need one," Vaughn said.

The pandemic also highlights the need for a larger building. Improvements would allow for greater social distancing for staff who work feet away from each other and are risking exposure to the coronavirus.

In most cases, a person who has died from COVID is taken straight to a funeral home. However, if a person's cause of death is unknown, the medical examiner is tasked with finding out. Sometimes, the cause ends up being COVID related.

"Part of it, if you have a death on the way to the hospital, or if you died at home, some of those would go to the medical examiner's office," Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

It has been estimated that a new medical examiner's office could cost upwards of $25M.

"I'm sure you have considered options on how to pay for it," Vaughn asked Canales during Wednesday's meeting.

Canales identified three possible options which include working with a private group, or even borrowing the money from a Certificate of Obligation.

"Interest rates are so low right now," Canales said. "The cheapest money out there is a borrowing."

Once a contact is established with the design firm, the next step is for it to come back in front of commissioners for approval.