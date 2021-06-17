Plans released for Mayor's 44th annual Big Bang Fourth of July Celebration

Before the big show, there will be family fun activities taking place at The Water’s Edge, along with a patriotic ceremony at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are underway for the Mayor’s 44th Annual Big Bang Fourth of July Firework Show by presenting sponsor H-E-B.

The night-time starbursts will take place Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. along the City’s bayfront!

“I’m excited to be bringing back the Mayor’s Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration & Fireworks Show! I want to invite all of our residents to join my family and me for a great Independence Day Celebration along our gorgeous bayfront,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

The Mayor’s Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration is a free event funded entirely by generous sponsors and operated by volunteers.

You can watch the show LIVE on kiiitv.com and through our mobile app!

