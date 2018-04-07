If residents haven't traveled Wednesday to the Corpus Christi International Airport, they may not have seen the new addition in the airport.

A 10 by 12-foot chandelier was made entirely out of plastic bottles is this year's youth sailing world championships "sustainability and ocean conservation" theme.

The chandelier was created by Corpus Christi artist and environmentalist Shelia Rogers, who used 5,000 plastic water bottles to make the creation. The light encourages everyone to make small changes that make a significant impact like carrying a reusable water bottle and not using plastic straws.

Items that are only used for 20 minutes take over a thousand years to decompose and plastic water bottles and straws are on the top ten list of plastic marine debris globally.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII