Plastics manufacturing plant in San Patricio County set to be completed by end of the year

GREGORY, Texas — The 7-billion-dollar Gulf Coast Growth Ventures plastics plant is set to open by the end of the year.

It is located in Gregory, Texas and is already producing products.



Currently the plant has a little over 2,000 construction workers on site. Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Plant Manager, Paul Fritsch said they should be finished with their work in about two months.

"We actually made our first test run earlier this week," Fritsch said. "You might've seen in a little bit, a little bit of a gas is in our safety flare as he pulled up, that was part of our first test run so we've done that already."



According to Fritsch, he has around 1,000 employees who are working to make sure that the plant is going to be up and running by this coming January.

The plant has already produced its first plastic pellets, that will eventually be shipped out and used to make various products.

Fritsch also said that the facility will eventually only need 600 of those 1,000 workers to run the facility.