Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is in need of platelet donations from the public.

Donations could be a matter of life or death for a patient in the hospital. The process takes about two hours and all you have to do is show up at the Blood Center.

"Platelets are very important. They're used pretty frequently, you know, in the hospitals for major traumas, major surgeries, cancers, etc., so I mean a platelet transfusion can be the difference between life and death," said Ashley Ramirez, Marketing Director for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

You don't have to make an appointment to donate platelets or blood. During the donation employees will make sure you're comfortable and will even give you a tasty snack.

