Grandmother of King Jay Davila to not serve prison time

As part of a plea agreement, King Jay Davila's grandmother will not serve any prison time. Instead, she will have to pay fines and be on probation for ten years.

SAN ANTONIO — The grandmother of King Jay Davila, the 8-month-old whose death was initially covered up by a "staged" kidnapping, has reached a plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Beatrice Sampayo is being ordered to make a $1,000 donation to child safe and will not spend any time behind bars.

She will also have to pay a $1500 dollar fine and be under 10 years of probation. King Jay was reported kidnapped in January 2019.

Days after his disappearance, the father led police to where the baby was buried. It was determined the kidnapping was an attempt to cover up foul play.

The child's father and another woman are serving time in prison for their roles in the baby's death.

Read the full statement from the Bexar County District Attorney's office below:

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has always been committed to seeking justice for King Jay Davila. The final defendant in this case, Beatrice Sampayo, 69, pled guilty to the charge of tampering with evidence. Sampayo, in poor and declining health, was sentenced to 10 probation and will be supervised for the next 10 years of her life.

The other co-defendants previously pled guilty for their roles. Christopher Davila, 38, is serving a 40-year sentence for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony. Angie Torres, 49, is serving an 8-year prison sentence for tampering with evidence.