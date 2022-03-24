Plea deadline extended for Corpus Christi woman charged in death of her 4-year-old son

Knox Longoria died at a Corpus Christi hospital in June of 2021. The mother's boyfriend was charged with murder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mother of a 4-year-old boy that police say was killed by her boyfriend was set to appear in court today for a plea deadline hearing.

Bethany Bernal's lawyer waived her right to appear before a judge today and instead spoke on behalf of Bernal. The lawyer asked for an extension on the plea deadline. The State had no issues with the extension, so Judge Missy Medary extended the plea deadline until April 12.

If no plea is made, a trial will begin April 26.

Bernal was arrested on an outstanding warrant for injury to a child by omission in June of 2021.

It was Friday, June 4, 2021, when Corpus Christi police officers were called out to a local hospital for reports of a child seriously injured. 4-year-old Knox Longoria was being treated for life-threating injuries, police said.

Knox later died at the hospital, according to police.

An investigation began shortly after the incident. Police issued two warrants in the case, one for Longoria's mother, Bernal, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ezekiel Ramirez.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the two were arrested. Ramirez was arrested on the outstanding warrant for murder with a $750,000 bond. Longoria was arrested on the outstanding warrant for injury to a child by omission with a $750,000 bond.

She is currently in the Nueces County Jail.

