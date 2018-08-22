Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One of the suspect's in the murder against 13-year-old Alex Torres made a plea deal Wednesday at the 105th District Court.

Christina Trevino is accused of being the getaway driver in the fatal shooting of Torres back in 2015.

Trevino is facing two to 20-years in prison with a $10,000 fine.

"It's very hard for us, their baby brother and I'm not like a grandmother, to me it was like my son, we raised him since he was 2-year-old," Torres' grandmother Yolanda Gutierez said.

Trevino accepted a plea deal Wednesday; however, her sentencing will not be until Oct.

"Charge of retaliation second degree how do you plead guilty or not guilty," said Jack Pulcher, district judge of the 105th court. "Accepted plea of guilty, move to the recommendation."

"A lot of times I used to tell my kids, I wish I was gone, that way I could be with him... but I know... I still got my babies... my kids, my grandkids, my great-grandkids, I have to be here for them," Gutierez said. "I just got to, I just got to get through it, and every day is very hard, very hard."

The other suspect in the case of Torres is David Davila, and he will be tried in Sept.

