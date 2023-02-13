Plea deal puts man behind bars for 40 years

On Monday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse, Isaac Molina took the plea deal for the 2022 shooting of Michael Cardenas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A plea deal is sending a Corpus Christi man to prison for the next 40-years.

Cardenas was shot and killed near the Weber Square Apartments. Prosecutors also tacked on charges for the 2019 murder of 21-year-old Jasmine Ozuna as part of the plea deal.

Ozuna was killed outside of Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.

Isaac and David Molina reportedly fired at the car more than a dozen times. The brothers were originally arrested for the crime, with both being held for 119 days in Nueces County Jail. The brothers were then no billed by a grand jury in 2019 due to a lack of evidence.

However, they were reidentified after new information was presented to a grand jury.