A plea deal was rejected Monday morning for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in a field near Mathis, Texas.

The state offered 32-year-old Nigel Green a plea deal of forty years, but he rejected the offer and pleaded not guilty.

Green is facing capital murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Carina Castellanos in June of 2016.

It was back in July of 2016 when police said Green confessed to murdering Castellanos and led them to her remains, which had been left in a Mathis cornfield. She had been missing since June 21.

Police said Green had pending charges of aggravated assault and assault for two instances of violence against Castellanos.

