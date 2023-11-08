'Did he trust the wrong person?': Pleasanton man goes missing during fishing trip

38-year-old Jesse Albert Garcia, Jr. told his family he was going to the Corpus/Robstown area to go fishing with friends. Foul play is suspected.

SAN ANTONIO — A Pleasanton family is desperate for answers.

Jesse Albert Garcia Jr. left for a fishing trip with his buddies June 26 and never came back.

Loved ones are hoping someone will recognize one feature in particular on his car to help bring him home.

Family members say Garcia, 38, was headed to the Corpus Christi/Robstown area to fish.

Since the day he left Pleasanton, his number is no longer in service and his social media pages have disappeared.

"He would have helped somebody if he saw them on the side of the road...he was very trusting. Did he trust the wrong person?" said Terri Cuevas, Garcia's older sister.

Garcia loves to fish. His family has two stocked ponds on their Pleasanton ranch, and he goes on fishing trips regularly.

"He'll go for a day or two or go and come on the same day," said Cuevas.

Every time Garcia goes out of town, family members say he checks in every day.

"He always has his phone. He's never not with his phone," Cuevas explained. "You text him, he texts you right back."

This trip is different.

Cuevas says the family hasn't received a single call from her brother. Calls and texts to Garcia's phone go unanswered.

"I told my mom, 'Would you like to report him missing?' She said, 'I don't know. He's an adult. Maybe he's just out with his friends and he's ok.' She was just trying to be hopeful," said Cuevas, who filed a missing person's report in Atascosa County July 12.

Garcia's family doesn't know the exact fishing spot where he went, nor do they know who he went with.

"We've gone down to the Corpus Christi, Robstown area to put up flyers and talk [with people] to see if anybody had seen him," Cuevas explained. "We've gone two weekends out there."

The family believes a unique sticker on the back window of Jesse's truck will stand out.

Garcia drives a silver Nissan with Texas license plate JYL-9558.

"We believe if we find the truck it will lead us to him...He never would leave his truck behind. It was like his own little second house," said Cuevas, who also mentioned checking area impound lots and hospitals, but no sign of her brother.

There's a heightened awareness in Atascosa County right now. Earlier this month, Pastor Phillip Loveday went missing from the same area as Garcia. Days later, authorities reported Loveday was found dead.

"With Mr. Loveday, we saw that, and their family reached out to us," Cuevas said. "I think people are like, 'Whoa, what is the common denominator here? Why is [Garcia] missing?'"

The two cases do not appear to be connected.

In the meantime, Cuevas says support has been flowing from the local community as well as strangers who live around Corpus Christi.

"There's people from Corpus Christi that have reached out to us, that do not know us and they're like, 'We just want to let you know we keep sharing [the Facebook post], we keep putting it out there, we're posting flyers for you," said Cuevas. "There's good people still out there."

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward says Garcia's truck was temporarily parked on the side of the highway overnight near Robstown June 27, but it still remains missing. Soward said investigators have interviewed people in Nueces County who were the last to have seen Garcia. Robstown and Nueces County officials are aware of the active missing person's case.

Soward told KENS 5 Friday evening, investigators suspect foul play.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jesse Garcia and his truck, call the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office at 830-769-3434. Cuevas says you can also call her cell at 830-366-1248.