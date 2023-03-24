Watch your step! Plentiful Portuguese man o' wars sighted on beach near old Bob Hall Pier

Though they may look harmless when beached, these guys still give a heck of a sting if touched.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan to head to the beach today, watch your step! Dozens of Portuguese man o' wars have been sighted on the beach near the old Bob Hall Pier.

Though they may look harmless when beached, these guys still give a heck of a sting if touched-- even up to weeks after being on shore, NOAA said.

So, what should you use if you are stung? Not vinegar, a local doctor said.

“The Portuguese man o' war sting is gonna be more severe and again if you end up using vinegar on it, it would cause worsening pain as opposed to improvement of your pain,” Emergency Room Doctor Andrew Crutchfield previously told 3NEWS.

When it comes to the Portuguese man o' war, there’s only one thing you can do to lessen the sting and it’s not warm urine, either. Dr. Crutchfield says water will work just fine.

“You wanna stick with warm water immersions, watch it over the next few hours,” Dr. Crutchfield said. “People talk about using urine, there’s no science behind that.”

