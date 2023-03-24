CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan to head to the beach today, watch your step! Dozens of Portuguese man o' wars have been sighted on the beach near the old Bob Hall Pier.
Watch your step! Plentiful Portuguese man o' wars sighted on beach near old Bob Hall Pier
Though they may look harmless when beached, these guys still give a heck of a sting if touched-- even up to weeks after being on shore, NOAA said.
So, what should you use if you are stung? Not vinegar, a local doctor said.
“The Portuguese man o' war sting is gonna be more severe and again if you end up using vinegar on it, it would cause worsening pain as opposed to improvement of your pain,” Emergency Room Doctor Andrew Crutchfield previously told 3NEWS.
When it comes to the Portuguese man o' war, there’s only one thing you can do to lessen the sting and it’s not warm urine, either. Dr. Crutchfield says water will work just fine.
“You wanna stick with warm water immersions, watch it over the next few hours,” Dr. Crutchfield said. “People talk about using urine, there’s no science behind that.”
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say
- Critically missing 5-year-old found in Corpus Christi crawl space after being taken by parents
- Ohio train derailment has Corpus Christi leaders evaluating its disaster plan
- Water-line valve replacement causes water boil notice in section of Ingleside
- Woman hospitalized after being shot in Robstown, investigation ongoing
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.