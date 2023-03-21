Port Aransas residents turn to plumbers to help get natural gas up and running

Hope Love, with Sandollar Services in Port Aransas, said they have been working to help restore residents' gas if city crews can not get to them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some city of Port Aransas residents are still without natural gas after an outage caused by a mechanical issue at the city's offshore gas supply wells left residents without the entire weekend.

Gas has been restored to some residents and businesses, but some of the homeowners the city hadn't been able to get to are taking matters into their own hands.

Port Aransas' Sandollar Services is a plumbing company who said its phones have been busy.

But Hope Love, who works there, said the group is happy to help residents get their gas turned back on.

"We've had calls all day," she said. "Some calls have been 'Oh no, never mind, someone is here.' So it's just one of those situations, there's no telling when they will come over and turn gas on. Some people are waiting around, some don't want to wait around anymore, which is fine."

An update to the city's website Tuesday said 1,900 gas meters were being worked on, and that work could take a few days.

Love said that even though the process only takes about 10 minutes, homeowners should leave that work to trained professionals.

"We don't advise anyone to do anything crazy," she said. "It it gas. It's a natural resource, you don't want to do anything your not familiar with."

Sandollar is still taking appointments, but ask clients to be patient.

"We are doing our best to get to you as soon as possible. There's a chance the other folks might get to you before we do."

For the second day in a row, 3NEWS' calls to numerous city officials, including the Port Aransas city manager and mayor, went unreturned.

The city has been updating residents on its website, but one older resident who did not want to be identified Monday told 3NEWS that doesn't help her.