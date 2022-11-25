Plumbing experts provide tips to make sure your drains are running smoothly

Drum Plumbing and Backflow said drain stoppages can be prevented in multiple ways.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving might be over, but the busy season for plumbers is just getting started.

Drum Plumbing and Backflow has been in Corpus Christi for 12 years, and every year they see the same issues around the holidays.

"People are having a lot of company in and entertaining and cooking big meals. They're not always doing the things that will help them prevent clogs in their home," said Amanda Drum.

Drum said they currently get about 10-15 calls a day between their plumbers. Stoppages are the main issue, and the solution is in the cleanout. There are typically two in front of your home, and they can be the difference between needing to call a plumber for help.

"People should go check their city cleanout. If there's water in that cleanout, then they should call the city. If there's not water, then they can call us or their favorite plumber," she said.

Drum runs the business with her husband Mike. She said the stoppages can be prevented by not pouring grease down the sink, not putting vegetable peels and eggs down the garbage disposal and running with water. She said planning ahead will also help.

"Look around your house, make sure there's nothing that should be taken care of prior to that company coming," she said. "So, plan now for your Christmas company and see if there are any plumbing repairs that can be done in advance."

Drum said the cleanout should be easy to find since it's a white pipe that sticks out in the yard. Plumbers are not allowed to work on the city cleanout, only pipes inside the home. She said they can even help people over the phone.

"People will call and maybe, for instance, it's a city issue or whatnot and we're able to provide help that way. But also providing help in the time of need, that's, that's what it's all about," she said.

