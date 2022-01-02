Freezin' for a reason! How you can support South Texas Special Olympics athletes

This years Polar Plunge takes place on February 19. Here’s what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Polar Plunge takes place February 19 at Waters Edge Park! The event raises money to support more than 2,000 Special Olympics athletes from 16 South Texas Counties.

Special Olympics events have also been impacted due to the pandemic, which is why Area Director Angela Brengman says it’s important to show your support now more than ever.

“For a lot of our athletes this is their social circle so not being able to compete, not being able to go to practice, not being able to compete in Polar Plunge really hit them hard,” said Brengman. “So, let’s come together, lets show out, everybody come and show them that we support them no matter what.”

Participating in this event helps these athletes have a successful season.

“The more we can get the more we can provide for our athletes,” said Brengman.

Anyone can participate, registration is $20 for youth and $25 for adults. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For more information, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.