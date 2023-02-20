Car crashes into utility pole, knocks down power lines on Holmes Dr.

Photos from the scene show a pole knocked down at Holmes and Mt. Vernon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash on Holmes Drive near Mt. Vernon has knocked down a utility pole.

Photos from the scene show the pole fell on some power lines when it was hit.

Power may need to be shut off in the area so crews can fix the pole, officials on scene said. There is no word on the estimated repair time.

The driver was checked out by medics and found to be uninjured. The driver was detained at the scene and in investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Use caution if you are in the area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.