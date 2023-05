Two vehicles crashed into each other, with one swerving into the water, resulting in a rescue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers traveling westbound on Highway 358 near the JFK Causeway could experience traffic delays as police clear away a two-vehicle accident.

Officials with CCPD told 3NEWS that the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. near Red Dot Pier on Highway 358 westbound.

