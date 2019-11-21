CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are searching for one of the men responsible for a home invasion on Kirkwood Drive near Gollihar that left two people inside the home hurt.

The victims told police that two armed men and a woman entered the home demanding to know where the safe was. The three suspects ran away on foot when they heard nearby police sirens.

The suspects were not able to get far, and police caught a man and woman. The third suspect was able to get away.

According to police, they are still looking for that man and possibly a fourth suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 36-886-2600.